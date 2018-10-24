Tata Harrier SUV spied up close again: Hyundai Creta rival inches closer to production

Tata Harrier SUV has been spotted up close once again, this time somewhere in Delhi NCR. An Express Drives reader snapped the new Tata Harrier which he had initially mistaken for Hyundai Kona. The new Tata Harrier SUV has been snapped with the same sleek LED headlamps that you must have seen on the concept model at Auto Expo 2018. The SUV in the image can be seen with a commanding road presence and flaunts a lot of character with those squared wheel arches and a high ground clearance. The most interesting part about the production-spec Tata Harrier that it looks very much close to the concept model that moved a lot of eyeballs at the biennial event.

A few days back, a picture of a Harrier that was spotted completely undisguised inside the production facility emerged on the internet that gave an idea of how the final production model may look like. Yesterday only, Tata Motors released a video in which the Tata Harrier can be seen undergoing handling tests on the NATRAX which is Asia's largest vehicle testing facility near Indore. In the video, the SUV can be seen passing fish hook test and double lane change test with flying colours.

The Tata Harrier is built on Omega architecture which is a derivative of the L550 platform that underpins the Discovery Sport. For this reason, the new Harrier and the Discovery Sport are expected to share the same wheelbase at 2,741mm. The upcoming Tata Harrier will be powered by a 2.0-litre Fiat sourced turbo diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed AMT is also likely to be on offer. The new Tata Harrier will be launched in India in five and seven-seater options and one can expect the prices to start from the Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The new Tata Harrier primarily challenges the likes of Hyundai Creta in the segment. More on this very soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: @AnirBong (Twitter)