Tata Harrier SUV: five things that make it a perfect affordable Land Rover replacement

The Tata H5X or the Harrier, has been one of the most awaited SUVs of 2018. Following a debut at the 2018 Auto Expo, the Harrier received a resounding response from both the media and the prospective customers, it soon became one of the most awaited cars of 2018. While most details of the Harrier are already known, the most talked about the detail on the new SUV has been its shared heritage, from Tata’s flagship brand Jaguar Land Rover. This will be groundbreaking since it will be the first Tata Motors car to get the coveted Land Rover DNA since Tata took the brand under their wing almost a decade ago in 2008. While Land Rover’s have been traditionally a part of the super-premium marketplace, the Harrier promises to be a low-cost version of those hoping to have the legendary DNA at a low cost. Here’s what other Land Rover like features the Tata Harrier is likely to offer that proves that it is worthy of the DNA:

.1. Tata Harrier Platform

Tata Harrier undergoing 4 Poster Test

The Tata Harrier is based on the D8 platform from Land Rover that also underpins the Discovery Sport, the platform has been modified through a collaboration between JLR and Tata Motors and will be called the OMEGA Platform (ΩARC). This stands for Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture and is a modular platform. It is also likely to underpin future Tata Motors SUVs including a 7-Seater version of the Harrier. This promises better rigidity and better driving dynamics forthe SUV not to mention the years of Land Rover Heritage that goes into building a great SUV. This is also likely to create better ramp-on and ramp-off angles for the Harrier in off-road situations thanks to the layout of the chassis.

2. Tata Harrier Design

Tata Harrier SUV

If its the Land Rover school of design you are looking for, you might not get exactly what you are looking for, but you do get the strong Tata Impact Design Language which has a lot of strong cues that bear resemblance to the new sleeker form that modern Land Rover seem to have. Just to be clear, we are not implying that the Tata Harrier looks like the currently on sale Land Rovers but it does have a certain road presence that could be attributed to the technology that goes into the Harrier.

3. Tata Harrier Off-Road

Tata Harrier undergoing water wading test

The Tata Harrier will be powered by a 2.0 litre Fiat Sourced Motor that it will share with the Jeep Compass. Although this motor will come in only a 140 hp state of tune. The Harrier is likely to have a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with a Hyundai sourced automatic gearbox as an option. The Harrier is also likely to feature a dialled down version of the JLR’s Terrain Response system in the four-wheel drive variants coupled with Tata’s signature driving modes to make it more capable off-road.

4. Tata Harrier Interiors

The new Tata flagship is expected to debut new features for Tata with a new level of luxury as well. Like the Nexon debut with a mass-market version of the Tambour doors from Land Rovers. Expect better interiors and higher levels of a luxury than ever before. Once again this may not be Land Rover level, but its likely to be quite close and on a budget.

5. Tata Harrier Safety

Aside from the platform which is likely to have very high structural rigidity thanks to the generous usage of high strength steel the Tata Harrier is also likely to be the safest Tata to leave showrooms ever. The design of the platform keeps safety in mind with efficient crumple zones and using high-strength steel which enhances both safety and stability. We can also expect 6-Airbags, with 2-as standard and ABS, ESC and EBD also be offered as standard on the new Tata Harrier.