Tata Harrier bookings open at Rs 30,000: First SUV to get Land Rover platform, to challenge Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta

Tata Motors has officially commenced the bookings of its new Tata Harrier SUV in India starting at Rs 30,000. The new Tata SUV will make its India debut in January 2019 and that's when the deliveries will begin confirmed the company. Tata Harrier SUV is based on the new OMEGA architecture and has been derived from Land Rover's D8 platform. This is the first time Tata Motors is using a Land Rover SUV platform and the interesting fact is that SUVs based on D8 Land Rover platform has already seen a sales of over 10 lakh units globally.

Tata Motors has commenced the bookings of the Harrier SUV3 months before the launch and has been teasing the SUV for a long time. The company has also released videos of Harrier undergoing serious of tests and also explaining the whole new OMEGA architecture. You can now book the Tata Harrier SUV on its official website www.tataharrier.com or by visiting a Tata Motors dealership across the country.

Tata Harrier undergoing water wading test

Tata Harrier SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 as the H5X concept and the buzz for this SUV has been alive since. This is also the first product from Tata Motors to get the IMPACT 2.0 design and expect it to be bolder and aggressive. As per Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors says that it was a conscious decision by Tata Motors to open bookings in the festive season. "With Turnaround 2.0, we have already begun our journey towards winning sustainably in the passenger vehicle business and we are confident that with the introduction of this new Tata Harrier, we will only soar higher” he added.

Tata Harrier Bookings open in India:

Tata Harrier is a 5-seater SUV with a monocoque construction and has seen a testing of over 2.2 million kilometres on various terrain. The top-variants of Tata Harrier will also get the option of the four-wheel drive along and will also get standard 2WD variants. The Harrier SUV is powered by a Fiat-derived 2.0L KRYOTEC diesel engine that also powered Jeep Compass but with a lower tune of power.

Tata Harrier undergoing 4 Poster Test

The interior cabin of the Tata Harrier is expected to get a large screen infotainment system that will support Apple Car Play and Android Auto along with the premium look and feel of the dashboard. It will get rear A/C vents and many first in segment features. Tata Harrier is also likely to support wireless charging.

Tata Harrier will challenge the likes of Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500 and Jeep Compass is likely to be priced between Rs 14 lakh to around Rs 18 lakh.