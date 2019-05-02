Tata Harrier software upgrade now allows Apple CarPlay integration

Tata Harrier was introduced in India January this year. At the time of launch, Tata has mentioned that the Harrier at launch will be equipped with Android Auto, however, Apple CarPlay would be available at a later stage.

A post on Facebook by a Tata Harrier owner has revealed that at their first service of the car, the software for the infotainment system was upgraded and now supports Apply CarPlay compatibility as well. The Tata Harrier comes equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the mid-spec XT, while the top-spec XZ spec is equipped with an 8.8-inch screen. Both systems are now compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The software update can be done at any time at authorised Tata Motors workshops across the country or even at the time of service.

The Harrier is the fourth Tata model to now be equipped with Apple CarPlay after the update was rolled out in the Tata Nexon last year, which was followed by the updated version of the Tiago and Tigor hatchbacks which received the update at the end of April 2019.

The Tata Harrier competes against the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and the upcoming MG Hector which is scheduled for launch in June 2019. Tata is expected to introduce a larger 7-seater version of the Harrier which was unveiled at this year’s Geneva Motor Show which will be called the Buzzard. Additionally, Tata will introduce the Altroz hatchback, which was also revealed at Geneva. The Altroz is said to replace the Bolt hatchback and will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20.

SOURCE: Facebook