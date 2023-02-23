Tata Harrier Red Dark edition launched: All you need to know

The new Tata Harrier Red Dark edition has been launched in India at Rs 21.77 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about the feature-rich special edition version of this SUV.

Tata Motors has introduced the new Red Dark editions of the Harrier, Nexon and Safari in the Indian market. The Tata Harrier Red Dark edition has been launched at Rs 21.77 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a host of new features, including a larger touchscreen system with connected car tech and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Here’s all you need to know about it.

Tata Harrier Red Dark edition: What’s new?

The Harrier Red Dark edition is finished in an Oberon Black shade and sports a Carnelian Red interior theme. This SUV gets a bunch of new features, including a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and enhanced safety equipment like six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), etc.

Also Read: Upcoming Tata cars in India in 2023: Altroz Racer to updated Safari

Tata Harrier Red Dark edition: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the Harrier Red Dark edition remains unchanged but the company’s entire SUV range is now BS6 phase-2 and E20-compliant. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that develops 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Tata Harrier Red Dark edition: Price and rivals

The updated Tata Harrier has been priced from Rs 14.99 lakh while the special Red Dark edition model will retail at Rs 21.77 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Tata Motors is offering 3 year / 1 lakh km standard warranty on this SUV. The Tata Harrier rivals the likes of the MG Hector, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, etc.

Watch Video | Tata Tiago EV Review:

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue & Sonet: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.