Tata Harrier re-imagined as a hardcore off-roader looks like a mini monster truck

Tata Harrier is by far the neatest, most premium car ever to roll out from Tata Motors' stable and it is one of their most capable off-roaders too. So, the mind of an auto design enthusiast is bound to take Tata Harrier design to the extremes. One such render comes from SRK Designs which has re-imagined the Harrier as a hardcore off-road machine with big chunky wheels and a raised stance. The Harrier is currently only available in front-wheel-drive, however, there could be a four-wheel-drive version in the future.

The Harrier is the first Tata Motors product to be based on a Land Rover-based platform - Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced' architecture derived from Land Rover D8. The design language of the Harrier is also new - Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

The production version of the Harrier looks very similar to the concept H5X which we first saw during the 2018 Auto Expo. With some of Land Rover's DNA thrown in there, the Tata Harrier undoubtedly looks like a premium and capable SUV. And even more so in this 'Offroad Edition'.

The Tata Harrier Offroad Edition render gets a bright green colour and black on the wheel arches that spill over to the body like splashes of mud. It has a new front bumper with bull guard and a new mesh grille. The fog lamps have been removed and instead, it gets four auxiliary lamps mounted on the roof.

The SUV has been digitally fitted with massive all-terrain wheels and tyres and to accommodate these, it gets wide wheel arches. The spare wheel has been mounted on the roof. The lower half of the bumper is finished in black, so it pretty much is a dual tone effect. SRK Designs has put up a video showing the full making of their Harrier offroad edition.

Tata Harrier is powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre ‘Kroytec’ turbocharged diesel engine which makes 140 hp and 350 Nm and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. An automatic transmission is currently not on offer but it soon could be equipped with a Hyundai-sourced auto gearbox.