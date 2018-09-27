Tata Harrier production version spotted: 5 reasons why you should wait for Tata’s new SUV

Tata Harrier was first unveiled during the 2018 Auto Expo in February this year as a concept called H5X. A competitor to Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier will be a new class of Tata Motors products with a Land Rover platform to boast of. Tata Motors' latest offering in the SUV segment has now been spied in its production version. In the photos published by Carwale, the Harrier is seen with production-ready head and tail lamps, along with interior details.

Tata Harrier will go on sale in the early months of 2019, followed by its seven-seat version internally called H7X. If you do happen to be planning to buy an SUV something on the lines of a Jeep Compass, there are some good reasons why you could wait to try out Tata Harrier. To help you in that process, here are five intriguing facts about the upcoming Tata SUV:

Tata Harrier Land Rover Platform

The platform underpinning Tata Harrier is the Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture or simply Omega Arc. The new platform has been derived from that of the Land Rover LS550, which the Land Rover Discovery is based on. It will be the first time a Tata Motor's vehicle will come with tech from Land Rover.

Tata Harrier Engine

Tata Harrier is expected to be powered by the same engine that comes mounted in the Jeep Compass – a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet engine. While the power and torque figures from this engine are 170 hp and 350 Nm, it isn't yet known if the same engine tuning will be retained. Since Tata Harrier will be a flagship model for Tata Motors, it is likely to feature driving modes as well.

Tata Harrier will come with a new infotainment system. (Photo: Carwale)

Tata Harrier Interior and Safety

Tata Motors turned around its image with quality and safety with the Tata Nexon, and it is expected to be same with the Tata Harrier. The new SUV is expected to feature an elaborate list of safety equipment as standard. When it comes to the infotainment system, a new age of Tata infotainment systems is expected to debut with the Harrier, along with a Harman speaker setup. This infotainment system will most likely feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Tata H5X (Harrier) concept at 2018 Auto Expo.

Tata Harier Driving Dynamics

While we've seen Tata Harrier SUV being testing a number of times, one of these sightings was at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. This shows the SUV is being tested for high-speed stability and cornering.

Tata Harrier Design

Along with an improvement in quality and safety, Tata Motors has also transformed its designs, starting with Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor. Tata Harrier will boast of a new SUV design, compared to other Tata SUVs. It features sleek LED DRLs (daytime running lights), chunky bumpers and a large grille. Tata Harrier features ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and flared wheel arches that house large alloy wheels. Once launched we expect the Harrier to get 17-inch alloy wheels, like the Hyundai Creta. Although we wouldn’t be surprised if Tata chose the larger 18-inch alloys instead.