Tata Harrier prices increased from January 2020: Here how much more you need to pay for the SUV

Recently, the Tata Harrier celebrated its first anniversary and within that period, Tata Motors sold over 15,000 units of the SUV. In order to celebrate the occasion, the manufacturer is offering a host of benefits to existing customers of the Harrier. Now the official website for the Tata Harrier shows that the price of the Harrier has risen by around Rs 35,000-45,000 depending on the variant. The Tata Harrier is offered with a single diesel engine with a manual transmission and was offered for a price of Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom) spread across seven variants. Now the price of the Harrier has increased across the range as it now starts from Rs 13.43 lakh to Rs 17.3 lakh.

The base Harrier XE model was priced at Rs 12.99 lakh has been increased by Rs 44,000 and now stands at Rs 13,43 lakh. Similarly, the XM and XT trims have been increased by Rs 44,000 as well. The XM is now priced at Rs 14.69 lakh while the XT model is priced at Rs 15.89 lakh. The XZ model has also been increased by the same amount and ins priced at Rs 17.19 lakh while the ZX Dual Tone variant of the Harrier has seen the least hike in price in the range of Rs 35,000 and now costs Rs 17.3 lakh.

The Dark Edition with the all-black exterior of the Harrier is offered in XT and XZ variants. Both models have become more expensive by Rs 45,000. The XT Dark Edition model is priced at Rs 16 lakh while the XZ Dark Edition now costs Rs 17.3 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Tata Harrier’s direct rivals are the MG Hector, Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta. However, while all these models are offered with petrol engines, the Harrier only comes with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel sourced from Fiat. The Harrier shares the same engine with the MG Hector as well as the Jeep Compass, however, the engine is detuned and offers less power and torque compared to the other two models.

Initially, when the Harrier was launched, the model sold well, however as newer models like the Seltos and Hector arriving in the Indian market, the Harrier with the lack of a petrol engine and automatic offering lost some significant ground. The Harrier is expected to be offered with an automatic transmission which it will source from Hyundai, however, the timeline for its arrival is still unconfirmed. Whether Tata Motors will introduce the automatic version of the Harrier at the Auto Expo in February remains to be seen.