Tata Harrier prices hiked: All variants get expensive

Tata Motors has increased the price of their latest SUV, the Tata Harrier which they introduced in January 2019. In January, Tata Motors launched the Harrier for a starting price of Rs 12.69 lakh for the base variant. The top of the line XZ model was priced at Rs 16.25 lakh ex-showroom.

Five months later, Tata Motors has increased the price of all variants of the Harrier by Rs 31,000. Now the Tata Harrier starts from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 16.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The Rs 31,000 price increase affects all four XE, XM, XT, and XZ variants. While Tata Motors has now announced the reason for the price increase, it is most likely down to the rise in input costs. The Tata Harrier XE is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh, XM is priced at Rs 14.05 lakh, XT variant now costs Rs 15.25 lakh and the XZ is priced at Rs 16.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Harrier comes with a ‘Kryotec’ branded 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine from Fiat. The Harrier shares its engine with the Jeep Compass and the upcoming MG Hector. While the Compass and the Hector use 170hp tuned versions, the Harrier is tuned to only deliver 140hp. While torque output is identical in all cars rated at 350Nm. The Harrier is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission only. However, the automaker is expected to introduce an automatic version of the SUV soon. The gearbox will be sourced from Hyundai will most likely be a 6-speed torque converter unit similar to the one found on the Hyundai Creta. While the engine in the Harrier is only BS4 compliant, when Tata does upgrade the engine to meet the upcoming BS6 emission standards, the prices are expected to rise even higher.

While the Harrier has been recording decent sales numbers averaging around 1500 units every month, two new brands are expected to enter the India with direct rivals to the Harrier. Hyundai’s sister brand Kia is gearing up to unveil their first model in India on June 20 which has been confirmed to be named the “Seltos”, while the Chinese owned British brand MG Motors will launch the MG Hector.