Tata Harrier pictures: India launch, bookings, specs & features

Tata Harrier will be launched in January 2019.Tata Harrier will most likely be the biggest car launch in the year 2019, owing to factors like the Harrier being the most powerful Tata ever and the platform which has been derived from Land Rover. As the launch of the all-new Tata SUV comes closer, more and more details are emerging. With several spy shots and official teasers on the Internet, we now have more clarity as to what to expect from the new Hyundai Creta rival. Here we've put together some Tata Harrier pictures, Tata Harrier engine details, Tata Harrier bookings amount, and other details. If you happen to be planning to buy an SUV, here's the why Tata Harrier may be worth the wait.

Tata Harrier is underpinned by a platform derived from Land Rover's D8 architecture.

Tata Harrier Land Rover Platform: Tata Harrier is underpinned by a new platform called Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture or simply Omega Arc. This new platform has been derived from Land Rover LS550, which underpins the Land Rover Discovery. This will allow the Harrier to be more of a capable off-roader, along with delivering on comfort.

Tata Harrier undergoing 4 Poster Test

Tata Harrier Design: As per the spy images that surfaced over the days, we now know all-new Tata Harrier SUV will feature sleek LED DRLs (daytime running lights), chunky bumpers and a large grille. Tata Harrier will have ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and flared wheel arches that house large alloy wheels. The Harrier is likely to come with 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels.

Tata Harrier's 2.0-litre 'Kyrotec Diesel' engine

Tata Harrier Engine: Tata Harrier is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Tata Motors have not said anything regarding the engine's affiliation to Fiat, having branded the Harrier’s engine as the 2.0-litre Kyrotec Diesel but haven't revealed the power figures yet. The Harrier will also feature driving modes.

Tata Harrier will come with a new infotainment system. (Photo: Carwale)

Tata Harrier Engine Details Revealed: What to expect from the most powerful Tata SUV to date!

Tata Harrier Interior and Safety: Tata Harrier is expected to come with a long list of safety and convenience features as standard. Tata Motors is likely to launch a new age of Tata infotainment systems with the Tata Harrier SUV. The new infotainment system will most likely support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Tata Harrier Bookings and Launch

Tata Harrier bookings have officially begun in India at a price of Rs 30,000. The all-new Tata Harrier SUV is slated to launch in January 2019 and deliveries will begin the same month, as confirmed by Tata Motors.

Tata Harrier production version spotted without camouflage. (Photo: TeamBHP)

Tata Harrier Expected Price

Rivalling the likes of Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500, and Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier is expected to be priced between Rs 14 lakh to around Rs 18 lakh.

Tata Harrier was first unveiled during the 2018 Auto Expo in February as a concept called H5X. Following the launch of Tata Harrier (H5X), Tata Motors will introduce another SUV, internally called H7X. The H7X will be a seven-seat version of Tata Harrier.