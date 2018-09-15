Tata Harrier OMEGA Architecture explained in video: Land Rover platform to be the safest yet from TaMo

It is indeed busy times for Tata Motors as the company gears up to launch its Tata Harrier SUV in the Indian market in early 2019. Tata Harrier was showcased first at the Auto Expo 2018 as the H5X Concept vehicle and was later christened as ‘Tata Harrier’. The highlight of this new upcoming Tata Motors SUV is its new OMEGA Platform (ΩARC) that has been developed in collaboration with the company owned British marque Jaguar Land Rover. It stands for Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture and is a modular platform, this is also the first time a Land Rover platform is being used on a Tata Product and is likely to make the Harrier SUV the safest vehicle from Tata Motors yet.

Tata Harrier's platform is a derived version from Land Rover's D8 architecture that underpins the likes of Land Rover Discovery Sport. The OMEGA platform will suit rough roads and is also likely to support an all-wheel-drive system. Tata Harrier is designed at the company's design studio located inside the Pune plant and will also be rolled out from the same manufacturing plant. Tata Motors confirmed that it will roll out of an 'Advance Automated Manufacturing Line' that will have the high efficient rollout of the Harrier without compromising the build quality of the vehicle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tata Harrier platform also features auxiliary isolation panels that will reduce the penetration of the engine noise inside the cabins giving the Harrier cabin lower NVH levels for a quiet drive. The design of the platform keeps safety in mind with efficient crumple zones and using high-strength steel which enhances both safety and stability. Tata Motors has already scored 4-star safety ratings on its Nexon SUV which will further be improved upon the new generation vehicles.

Tata Harrier SUV design follows the company's new IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy and is also the first car/SUV to be based on this. The company is in its final stages of testing the new Harrier SUV and the production is likely to begin in January 2019. Expect a premium cabin with a large touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard that will support both Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The company says that the Harrier will be future ready and this OMEGA Platform is also likely to support electric powertrain in future.

Tata Harrier/H5X SUV

Globally, this Land Rover D8 architecture has been proven successful with over 1 million Jaguar Land Rover vehicle sales based on it. Tata Harrier will further add to this success and is already one of the most awaited SUVs in India. It will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass with Harrier's prices overlapping between Rs 13-18 lakh. In the fast-evolving world of SUVs, this will be the first big bet by Tata Motors in the premium SUV space after Tata Hexa. Expect Tata Harrier to be future ready with emission and safety norms as well and be available with both petrol and diesel engine options. Tata Harrier SUV will make its India debut in the first quarter of 2019, the company has already turned to positive sales with the Tiago, Nexon and Tigor compact vehicles and expect Harrier to be a gamechanger for Tata Motors.