Tata Harrier now available with an electric sunroof: Rs 95,100 accessory

Tata Motors has recently announced that they have added an electric sunroof to the official accessory list of the Harrier SUV. Available at a cost of Rs 95,100 (plus installation charges), this electric sunroof is available across all Tata dealership. Existing, as well as new Harrier owners, can get in touch with their nearest Tata dealership and get the same installed on their vehicle. The said electric sunroof has been manufactured by Webasto and it is their technicians that are going to install the same on the vehicles. Tata Motors is offering this accessory with a 2-year warranty.

The decision to provide the Harrier with an electric sunroof comes in the wake of rising competition. Though not a useful feature, an electric sunroof acts as a bling factor for many owners. Currently, Harrier's rivals which include the likes of Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Hyundai Creta all come with an electric sunroof in their respective top-end trim levels. Proving the same as part of the accessory kit, Tata Motors has given a slight edge to Harrier owners as now any trim of the SUV can be equipped with this feature. In the recent past, we have seen Tata Harrier owners going for aftermarket sunroof as well as dual-tone colour wraps.

Tata Harrier, which is currently available with a 2.0-litre, diesel engine sourced from Fiat, comes exclusively with a 6-speed manual gearbox. At the moment, neither this SUV does not offer a four-wheel-drive variant nor does it have an automatic gearbox in its portfolio. Tata Motors is likely to introduce a 7-seater iteration of the Harrier next year which will get a bs-6 compliant diesel engine and an automatic gearbox. Both of these will be carried over to the Harrier as well. Taking into consideration that Harrier's competition currently does not offer four-wheel-drive systems, it is unlikely that Tata will introduce it in the same as well. The 7-seater version though could get this technology.