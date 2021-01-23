Tata Harrier, Nexon and other car prices hiked: Customers who booked before this date get benefits

This price hike is because of the rising input costs, relative unavailability of semi-conductors as well as precious metals.

Tata Motors has announced that it has hiked prices of its cars in India. The price hike is up to Rs 26,000. This price hike is because of the rising input costs, relative unavailability of semi-conductors as well as precious metals. The semi-conductors issue has hit almost every manufacturer in the Indian market and is also being blamed for the delay in deliveries. Tata Motors though says that the price hike will not affect customers who booked their cars before Jan 21, 2021. These customers will still get delivery of their cars at the same price that was prevalent before Jan 22. Tata claims that its passenger vehicle segment grew by 37 per cent in FY21 over FY20. Compared to its last 33 quarters, in Q3 FY21, Tata Motors registered the highest amount of sales. To meet the increased demand, the company is working on sorting its bottleneck issues and ramp supply.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tata Motors will also honour the discounts that are being currently offered on its cars till Jan 31, 2021. Customers stand to gain big on the purchase of the Harrier, Nexon and Tiago models from the range. Tata has already announced prices of its highly-anticipated Altroz iTurbo range. The Tata Altroz iTurbo is priced between Rs 7.73 lakh – 9.45 lakh, ex-showroom. This is an introductory price and the associated retail cost could go up after sometime.

Tata’s next launch will be reintroducing the Safari nameplate. The 7-seater Harrier or Gravitas as it was codenamed will now be called the Tata Safari. The Tata Safari will not only have seven seats but it will share the underpinnings as well as powertrain with the Harrier. There will then be the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine with 170hp of power and 350Nm. This engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission. There will be no all-wheel drive or 4-wheel drive on offer initially.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.