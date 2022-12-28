Tata Harrier new special edition spied with red interior

The most significant change is in the cabin where the new Tata Harrier special edition gets bright red leatherette seat upholstery and red coloured door handles.

The Tata Harrier has been spied in a new special edition with red accents. Looks like the SUV is set for another special edition after the Camo (discontinued), Dark, Kaziranga and Jet editions. The new Tata Harrier special edition is expected to launch at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 beginning on 11 January.

From the outside, the new Harrier special edition looks very similar to the Harrier Dark edition, but this one gets red accents on the front grille and the brake callipers. It also sports a special edition badging on the front fenders as well.

Tata Harrier special edition: All you need to know

However, the most significant change is in the cabin where the new Tata Harrier special edition gets bright red leatherette seat upholstery and red coloured door handles. The cabin exuberates a sporty look with contrasting red and gloss black elements.

Picture credit – MotorBeam

Tata Motors always throws in a couple of new features with every special edition so we expect some new features such as ventilated front seats and 6-way powered seats for this one.

The new special edition Harrier is unlikely to get any mechanical changes in the car and will be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.