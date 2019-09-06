How much Tata Harrier’s new five-year/unlimited km warranty for new and existing customers costs

Tata Harrier will now be available with five-year/unlimited km warranty at Rs 25,960. Our dealership sources have confirmed to us that both new and existing customers can avail this warranty package called Pentacare starting 6th September. There are also currently other limited period offers available on Tata Harrier that include Rs 35,000 exchange benefit, Rs 15,000 corporate offer, 100% on-road funding and EMI options starting at Rs 23,999.

In related news, Tata Motors recently launched the Harrier Dark Edition at Rs 16.76 lakh (ex-showroom) in its top-spec XZ trim. Tata Harrier Dark edition gets an all-black theme with Atlas black paint on the exterior. The faux skid plates are blackened out and the headlamps get grey accents as well.

The 17-inch Blackstone alloy wheels on the Dark edition have also been blacked out. Distinguishing design features include the 'Dark' badge on the front fender. The company says that a total of 14 design changes have been done on the Dark edition.

The Harrier is offered with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine sourced from Fiat and is tuned to develop 140 hp. Tata is expected to upgrade the engine to BSVI before the emission regulations are enforced from April 2020. The upgrade is expected to allow Tata to use the more powerful 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque version of the engine which is used in Jeep Compass and the MG hector.

Tata is also expected to introduce an automatic version of the Harrier with a gearbox sourced from Hyundai, similar to the torque converter used in the Hyundai Creta. A petrol-powered Harrier is also on the cards to a later stage and next year Tata will launch a 7-seater version of the Harrier which is said to be called the Tata Buzzard.