Tata Harrier, Maruti Ertiga, Hyundai Santro, Mahindra S201 to challenge Hyundai Creta, Maruti Vitara Brezza, new Wagon R soon

It’s already September in 2018 and starting early with this year's Auto Expo, it been a year for the Automobile in India. Starting with the all-new Swift, the Mahindra Marazzo, the facelifted Ciaz and even the Renault Kwid got an update with more features to help it take on the competition. The year isn’t even done and there are still a whole array of vehicles left to launch. The festive season is just around the corner and that usually means a serious spike in sales for auto manufacturers. This is also the time when manufacturers often introduce new vehicles and facelifts, and 2018 is not going to be an exception. From Luxury cars to entry-level cars here are the cars that will be launching in India over the next few months.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class (Launch Date: September 20, 2018)

While on the face of it the C-Class facelift might look blink-and-miss away from its outgoing counterpart, underneath the hood, however, it's all-new, with an entirely new set of engines driving them. While Mercedes-Benz India is yet to confirm which motor is headed to India, nothing is stopping us from making calculated speculations. For one the new C200 gets a 184 hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine, while the C 300’s 2.0-litre petrol makes bigger figures at 258hp, the C220d will also have a motor from the E 220 d's portfolio with the 194hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine and the C 300d gets a twin-turbocharged C 220 motor that makes about 245 hp. All engines are likely to be mated to the new nine-speed automatic gearbox replacing the 7-speed gearbox that was offered prior.

Ford Figo Aspire Facelift (Launch Date: October 4, 2018)

Now although this is already on sale in the South American Market, Ford will bring the Aspire Compact sedan with some minor cosmetic change and some big changes under the hood. The Aspire is likely to be launched with a new 96 hp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol motor, which debuts in the recently launched Ford Freestyle Cross-hatch. The new engine replaces the previous motor which displaces about the same as the previous Sigma petrol mill although with new refinement. The Aspire will also benefit from other features that debuted on the Freestyle as well, including a new 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Ford Sync 3 and six airbags for the top-spec trims.

New Honda CR-V (Launch Date: October 9 2018)

Honda's’ new CR-V made its official debut at the Auto Expo 2018 and is expected to launch on the 9th of October this year. The new CR-V will be the first Honda CRV to go on sale with India to go on sale with 7-seats to better take on the likes of the Mitsubishi Outlander, the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass.

New Hyundai Santro AH2 (Launch Date: October 23, 2018)

The Hyundai Santro’ return has been one of the most anticipated launches in 2018. The Santro which is likely to launch in a more modern avatar but basis the same philosophy that made the Santro one of the wheels that moved the nation. The tall-boy Santro is likely to return with the Santro name once launched and is expected to be powered by an updated version of Hyundai’s 1,086cc, four-cylinder Epsilon petrol engine. The Santro 2018 is also expected to be Hyundai’s first AMT-equipped model to rope in cost.

New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ( Launch Date: Not Confirmed)

The new Ertiga which is already on sale in some South East Asian markets is another big launch in the MPV space after the Marazzo. The new Ertiga which is likely to be powered by the same 1-4 hp 1.5-litre K-Series Mild-hybrid Motor that underpins the Ciaz, is now longer and wider than the outgoing model, so as to offer more space for occupants. The New Ertiga’s design will also be slightly updated with a more upright stance and the high-set nose leading into a redesigned front bumper. We also expect that Maruti will bring the Ertiga with slightly up-sized 16-inch wheels.

Mahindra S201 Tivoli (Launch Date: Not Confirmed)

Mahindra has been working with their Korean subsidiary SsangYong to develop a new sub-4m SUV that is likely to take on the likes of the Tata Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The sub-compact SUV is likely to be based around the Ssangyong Tivoli platform. Although we expect the Tivoli to have higher ground clearance and higher aspect ratio tyres. The Tivoli is likely to have a strong set of features including a dual-zone auto climate control, seven airbags, a 7.0-inch touchscreen and ESP. Engine options could vary between a new 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel motor from the Marazzo.

New Mahindra Rexton/XUV 700 (Launch Date: Not Confirmed)

The all-new Rexton was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, and is likely to be built around a new body-on-frame chassis to make it lighter than the previous Rexton that was sold in India with Ssangyong badges, the new SUV that will sit above the XUV500 and take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour will get top of the line features like LED DRLs, a slim hexagonal grille, LED fog and cornering lamps and 20-inch alloy wheels. The interior will get a large 9.2-inch high-definition touchscreen, soft-touch plastics and quilted Nappa leather upholstery. Powering the Rexton is likely to be a 2.2-litre diesel motor although expect a considerable bump in power figures.

Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP ( Launch Date: Before Diwali 2018)

The souped-up sporty versions of the Tata Tiago hatchback and the Tigor sedan made their official debut at the 2018 Auto Expo. Although amidst rumours that the project has been shelved we’ve received information that the new vehicles born out of a JV between Tata and Coimbatore's’ Jayem Automotive are likely to launch ahead of Diwali in 2018. Both the sedan and the hatch are expected to be powered by the Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor with 110 hp on tap, along with lowered ride-height courtesy shorter more performance oriented springs and some visual go-faster modifications.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Also slated for a festive season launch from Maruti Suzuki is the new WagonR , which was spotted testing earlier this year. The WagonR is likley to be underpinned bythe Maruti's new Heart-tect platform that underpins the Swift, Baleno and Dzire. The car went on sale last year, and is likely to continue to use the 1.1 litre Motor that drives the WagonR presently. The new clikelylikely to be more spacious and pushon the practical USP of the car.

Tata Harrier ( Launch Date: 20th Jan 2019)

The Tata Harrier, the SUV that has evolved from Tata’s H5X concept at the 2018 Auto Expo is slated to launch early next year. The new SUV is expected to be a strong volume driver for Tata in a segment dominated by the likes of the Mahindra XUV500, the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Creta. The Harrier which is underpinned by a Land Rover Chassis is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced Multi-jet motor like on the Jeep Compass and will be offered with an automatic gearbox sourced from Hyundai.