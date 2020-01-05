Tata Harrier marks 1st anniversary crossing 15,000 sales: Celebrates with new campaign for existing customers

The Tata Harrier was launched in January 2019 and the manufacturer is celebrating its 1st anniversary. Tata Motors has announced that in order to commemorate the occasion, it will celebrate with all Harrier owners with the new #1WithMyHarrier campaign across India. Till date, Tata Motors has sold 15,000 units of the Harrier and the celebrations will go on from January 9-19, 2020 with each Harrier owner.

Tata Motors has announced new special offers and benefits exclusively designed only for its existing Harrier customer base. Each customer will get a personalised badge for their Harrier and they will be offered with exclusive styling upgrades for their cars like Scuff Plates which have been designed specifically for the occasion. They will also get a complimentary wash & vacuum clean and a special 40 point check-up for their SUV.

Additionally, they will become members of the Harrier Service Gold Club allowing them to avail discounts and benefits worth up to Rs 8,400 on any service that will be valid for the next 2 years. Tata will also offer Amazon gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000 for referrals of family and friends. During this campaign, customers can also avail free pick-up and drop service to the workshop.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The Harrier has established itself as a segment-defining product for the Company and the industry ever since its launch in the market. We are thrilled to celebrate Harrier’s one-year milestone with our 15,000 Harrier customers who have loved the product and built a strong bond with our brand, in more ways than one. We are confident that the #1WithMyHarrier campaign will elevate our brand equity further and strengthen our relationship with our customers.”

The Tata Harrier is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder MultiJet turbo diesel engine which is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The engine is a detuned version of the same motor found in the Jeep Compass, however, it is expected to be upgraded to BS6 and is said to be offered with an automatic transmission soon. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors is likely to debut the production version of the 7-seat model of the Harrier which will be called the Tata Gravitas. Additionally, Tata will also launch Nexon EV and introduce Nexon. It is said that the manufacturer may also debut the all-electric version of the Altroz hatchback.