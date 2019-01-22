Tata Harrier launch tomorrow: Expected price, features of this spectacular SUV!

2019 Tata Harrier launch: Almost a year after the Tata Harrier broke cover at the 2018 Auto Expo, the launch of their newest SUV is set for tomorrow. That means we will soon know the prices of what is arguably the most awaited SUV from last year. The Harrier, which made its debut at the 2018 Auto Expo as the Tata H5X concept could well be a game changer for Tata Motors’. However, the next crucial move from the brand will be their pricing strategy. It will enter into the compact SUV space, alongside strong competition like the Hyundai Creta and the Jeep Compass and take them on, the order of the day is some good old Tata price-undercutting.

On paper, Tata seems to have a trump card on their hands, starting with a reworked and thoroughly localised version of Land Rovers’ D8 platform from the Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque. Of course, this means that all the super light aluminium bits from the platform have been transplanted with steel in the interest of keeping costs down. The engine too comes with a strong pedigree, the 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor that Tata call the Kryotech diesel, is actually a Fiat Motor that the Harrier shared with the Jeep Compass. It comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The detuned motor makes 140 hp and 320 Nm of peak torque. However, the Harrier will miss two very essential features, one an automatic gearbox option and the second being the four-wheel drive system. However, to make up for that Tata Motors’ has given the Harrier an ESP system with Terrain Response modes to help the 2WD SUV make it through tough terrain.

What has been saved on the mechanical bits, of course, is compensated on the interiors. The top spec XZ variant gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-speaker JBL audio set up and a 7-inch display in the instrument cluster along with xenon projector headlamps.

Another thing that the Harrier will have going for it is its unique approach to design granted by evolved impact design 2.0 philosophy. The sleek DRLS that are independent on the bonnet with the real headlamps mounted inside the front bumper is certainly an eye grabber. Overall as is usually the case with the IMPACT design philosophy, whether you like it or not its impossible to avoid it. While drives for the Harrier were on in December, the company had indicated on Twitter that the Harrier will be priced between 16 and 21 lakh. We can assume fairly safely that this is an indication of on-road price, meaning that we can expect floor prices to be around Rs 14 lakh for the base variant going to 18 lakh for the top-trim!