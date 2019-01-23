Tata Harrier launch live updates: Price expectations, Specs and Features!

Tata Harrier launch live from Mumbai: In just a few more hours, Tata Motors will unveil the price of their newest contender in the Sub-Compact SUV space, the Tata Harrier. Bringing an end to year long wait that saw the Harrier go from concept to creation starting at the 2018 Auto Expo. The Expo saw the unveil of the Tata H5X concept and the introduction of Tata's new generation of platforms including Land Rover's D8 platform that the Harrier will share with the Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque. Once launched the Tata Harrier will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Jeep Compass in the compact SUV space. Both the SUVs are weathered veterans in the space and the newest Tata will have its work cut out for vying for sales in a space that is spoilt for choice. On paper, the Harrier has what it takes but going into the launch, but a lot still depends on the pricing. Watch this space for all the details for all the news live from the launch and never miss a beat!