Tata Harrier launch date is 23rd January: Price, specifications, features that set it apart!

It's official! Tata Motors will launch the Harrier on the 23rd of January 2019. The Harrier that was unveiled earlier in December and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Jeep Compass once launched. The Harrier will be powered by a 140 hp, 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel motor that Tata Motors’ is calling the Kryotech 2.0. It is likely that a diesel automatic will also be made available later this year. In terms of dimensions, the Harrier is 4,598mm long, 1,894mm wide and 1,706mm high and comes with a 2,741mm long wheelbase.

Despite the lack of a dedicated four-wheel drive system or even all-wheel drive, the Tata Harrier is set apart for getting a Land Rover Like Terrain Response system, with a dial, activated control. The modes change the engine character for a maximum drive in each mode, this includes Normal, Wet and Rough. Each mode configures the ESP system for a different driving character. This is in addition to Tata’s Multi Drive 2.0 that comprises Eco, City and Sports modes.

The Harrier is well equipped too, with lots in the form a unique dual-screen setup. In the centre there's an 8.8-inch infotainment display and the 7.0-inch digital MID will share info and both screens are capable of displaying information such as turn-by-turn navigation, music and other infotainment data. This is not just a premium-ness feature too, having all of this right on your MIDI will also reduce less eyes-off-road time, making your drive safer too. The package also includes a JBL sound system and a cooled storage space under the front centre armrest and puddle lamps.

Safety wise too, the top trims of the Harrier get 6 Airbags, EBD, ABS and Cornering Stability control.

Off-road safety includes hill-hold and hill descent control, a rollover mitigation system and hydraulic brake assist. Bookings for the Harrier started last month, with deliveries set to launch by the end of January.