Tata Harrier inspired by Range Rover Evoque livery looks quite attractive

The Tata Harrier is one stylish vehicle. However, with modifications galore available the SUV looks even more alluring. We have seen a few Harrier examples on the inter web. However, this one caught our eye and ensured that we stay transfixed. SRT Coimbatore, a Tata dealer, is offering customers the Harrier inspired by the Range Rover Evoque livery. Well, not quite. The dealership has just picked up a red and black combination colour for the Harrier. They are cheekily calling it the R-edition. This dual tone colour looks quite fetching on the Harrier and enhances its appeal. The dealership has applied the red paint on the body parts except for the headlamp casing, roof, mirror caps and tail light housing. There is also the smoked-grey alloys that are different.

Tata Motors recently started offering the dual tone option for the Harrier. This was limited to the top-spec XZ trim and is available only with the orange as well as white colours. It must be noted here that Tata Motors doesn't even sell the Harrier in red. However, the company can definitely take a cue from this modification and introduce one. Speaking of which, modifying a vehicle colour is considered illegal in our country. Moreover, there are no details if SRT Coimbatore will endorse this colour on the RC and how much it costs. Tata's dual tone option costs Rs 20,000 over the regular paint shade and it is safe to assume that SRT might charge a bit more considering the elaborate cosmetic changes.

There though are no reported changes to the cabin. The Harrier's engine too has been left untouched. Tata offers the Harrier with a lone 140PS/350Nm, 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. This engine is borrowed from FCA and is also in use in the Jeep Compass in India. A 6-speed manual transmission sends power to the front wheels. A 6-speed automatic though is expected to be plonked in soon. Moreover, the seven-seater version of the Harrier too is expected soon.