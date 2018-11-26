Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!



Leading up to a launch early in January, Tata Motors’ has been incrementally teasing various features of the Tata Harrier to keep attention on their new flagship piqued. After teasing the interior Tata has now, and the vents, now Tata Motors has now revealed that the infotainment will feed out into a JBL speaker system. Now, this is an anomaly in the sense, that Tata Motors’ cars usually have Harman signature speakers. Although it is likely that Tata Motors’ replaced the Harman for more premium JBL speakers, either way, as the only automaker in the country that offers premium speakers with their cars as standard, we expect that the Harrier too will have the best sound system in its segment.

Tata Motors’ has been singing praises of the new speakers “Witness each beat and note of your tunes amplified to perfection by the state-of-the-art JBL speakers of the Tata Harrier. Stay tuned to witness the SUV that’s guaranteed to be music to your ears.”

The Harrier is based on Tata’s new ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture (Omega Arc) platform, a derivative of a Land Rover platform that underpins the Discovery Sport, the Range Rover Evoque and the Jaguar I-Pace. With the Harrier’s shell, Tata Motors has undergone rigorous testing of over 22 lakh kms to ensure that the Harrier is the last word in durable Indian SUVs. That aside, the Land Rover based platform is also expected to bring better driving dynamics, reduced NVH levels and improved driving dynamics and stability at high speeds.

Once launched the Harrier is expected to be priced between Rs 13- 16 lakh, with a launch in January 2019. As of now, the bookings for Tata’s new flagship SUV have already begun with deliveries expected to commence early January 2019. Once launched, it will take on the likes of the Jeep Compass, the Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai’s Creta.

Image: PowerDrift