Tata Harrier H5X, Tata 45X to lead new-age technology development for Tata Motors

Tata Harrier or the H5X concept SUV will be the next big thing from Tata Motors with the launch confirmed in the first quarter of 2019. Tata H5X concept along with Tata 45X was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. The company is riding high on its car sales in India and has already tasted decent success with its compact vehicles including Tata Tiago, Tata Nexon and Tata Tigor. Adoption of improvement by Actions (ImpACT) Initiatives has already helped the company to save Rs 1900 crore in FY 2017-18 and the company is now looking ahead not just to increase the number of passenger vehicles in its line-up but is also set to enter a mass premium segment with its Tata Harrier (H5X concept SUV).

Keeping future products and technology in mind, Tata Motors plans to invest Rs 12,000 crore in its car/SUV business over next three years. To save costs, Tata Motors has reduced the number of platforms for its vehicles and going forward its the two new modular platforms that will shape up Tata cars and SUVs. The Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced (OMEGA-ARC) platform that will be the first to undergo production in the form of Tata Harrier or popularly known as the Tata H5X concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. Tata Motors’ Pune plant that also houses one of the Tata’s design studio will develop and roll out the Tata Harrier SUV that is scheduled to launch between January - March 2019. The OMEGA-ARC is a proven architecture for Land Rover and is suited for long SUV to a full-size sedan.

Also read: Tata Motors saved Rs 1,900 crore in FY 2018: Here’s how

Tata H5X SUV now known as the Tata Harrier

The other platform is the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA-ARC) on which the Tata 45X concept is based. Expect Tata Motors to build a new premium hatchback and a sedan on this platform. However, the company has not officially confirmed the timelines of the first product based on this platform.

New product development is a continuous process and requires some heavy investment and Tata Motors is committed to investing heavily in its Pune plant to ensure quick rollout and maximum capacity utilisation of its Tata Omega based Harrier SUV.

With Tata Nano phasing out, the company is now ready to take on growth and is likely to launch 12 new cars/SUVs including a mix of electric cars and with traditional ICE (Internal Combustion Engine), to be built around these platforms. With the roll-out of these new vehicles, Tata Motors will also roll out new technologies and plans a new range of engines which claims to have ‘best-in-class fuel efficiency and performance’ in its respective segments. In its annual report, Tata Motors says that its upcoming powertrains have multi-fuel capability including CNG/LPG, ethanol, bio-diesel, and bio-CNG.

Also Read: Tata Motors to launch 12 new models cars/SUVs

Tata 45X concept car

The company is already investing heavily in electric cars and has bagged the EESL tender to supply electric Tata Tigor. In the Commercial vehicle segment, Tata Motors plans to roll out India’s first fuel cell bus and a diesel hybrid bus as the company gears up a new portfolio of vehicles with BSVI norms kicking in. On several occasions, Tata Motors has said it will be ready with its BSVI fleet for both passenger and commercial vehicles ahead of the 1st April 2020 deadline.

The electric range of vehicles also includes the IRIS EV, Magic EV and the 12m Urban electric bus that was present at the Auto Expo 2018. The company has developed an electric powertrain for Tata Tiago, Tata RaceMo along with the E-Vision electric concept sedan that was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018.

From Tata Tiago to Tata Nexon, all these compact vehicles have seen the addition of AMT gearboxes and going forward expect Tata Harrier also to get the option of automatic transmission along with a powerful engine. Tata Motors is certainly confident to take on the growth and has planned its investment well catering to the right audience by venturing into the right segments.