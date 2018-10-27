Tata Harrier global debut in first week of December ahead of early 2019 launch: All details

The all-new Tata Harrier SUV will make its global debut in the first week of December this year. The company has already started sending out media invites for the said event. As far as the official launch is concerned, the SUV will head to the market in early 2019. Tata Motors says that the Harrier has been tested for over 2.2 million km under different terrain and weather conditions and their latest teaser video throws light on the air conditioning abilities of the Harrier that has been shot in the deserts of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The Tata Harrier will be the first SUV in the company's line up to get the Impact 2.0 Design philosophy and the final production model bears heavy resemblances with the H5X concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.

Also Read: Tata Harrier SUV spied up close again: Hyundai Creta rival inches closer to production



The upcoming Tata Harrier is built on OMEGA architecture that is a derivative of the L550 platform underpinning the Discovery Sport. The SUV will get power from a 2.0-litre, Kryotec, four-cylinder diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission, churning out close to 140 bhp of power. There will also be a six-speed automatic gearbox as an option with the new Harrier.

The cabin of the upcoming Harrier will be premium and will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system that should support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There will also be Harmon Kardon audio system on offer that would definitely appeal to the audiophiles. Tata Harrier will arrive in both five and seven-seater options. The SUV is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Tata Harrier have already commenced at the company's dealerships across India at a minimum token amount of Rs 30,000.

Tata Motors has recently taken a big step forward in the performance segment as it has launched the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP performance edition cars in India at a starting price of Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the new Tata Harrier to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!