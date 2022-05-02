Tata Harrier gets two new colour options: Prices start at Rs 14.65 lakh

Tata Harrier has been introduced in India in two new colour shades, namely Royale Blue and Tropical Mist. This SUV is currently priced between Rs 14.65 lakh – Rs 21.95 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Tata Motors has introduced two new colour schemes for the Harrier mid-size SUV. The Tata Harrier is now available in a total of seven different colour shades, including the Dark Edition and Kaziranga Edition. They are – Royale Blue (new), Tropical Mist (new), Calypso Red, Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Grassland Beige (Kaziranga Edition), and Oberon Black (Dark Edition).

Tata Harrier borrows the new blue colour schemes from its elder seven-seater SUV sibling, Safari. It is worth mentioning that in recent times, the company had discontinued the Sparkle Cocoa, Camo Green, and Calisto Copper colours from the Harrier’s line-up. Apart from the addition of two new colour shades, the Harrier remains the same as before.

The Tata Harrier is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. This motor churns out 167 hp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission as well. It is offered with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) drivetrain only.

In terms of features, the Harrier gets a large 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, iRA connected car technology, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and more. The Tata Harrier is offered in seven trim levels spread across several variants and it is priced between Rs 14.65 lakh – Rs 21.95 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

