Tata Harrier gets silently updated: Here’s what is new

According to a leaked document, shared on the Team-BHP forum, it seems that Tata Motors has silently updated the Harrier SUV to improve a few initial niggles based on the media and customer feedback. The list of improvements includes a software update for the infotainment system to overcome the glitches as well as improve its performance. In addition to this, the steering wheel mechanism has also been updated to offer better feedback along with responsiveness. The clutch pedal return spring and the clutch compression spring has also been changed. Finally, the Tata Harrier now gets engine fine-tuning in order to reduce NVH levels with the addition of insulation materials.

New models of the Tata Harrier are going to get these updates. In addition to this, existing customers, based on their vehicle chassis number, will also be contacted by the dealers for the same. The Tata Harrier has launched in India this year at a very aggressive starting price of Rs 12.69 lakh. Its top-spec variant is currently priced at Rs 16.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Team-BHP

The Tata Harrier is based on an all-new Omega platform which is based on the Land Rover's D8 architecture that also underpins the Discovery Sport. Its aesthetics are a derivative of Tata's IMPACT 2.0 design language. The Harrier comes with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which has been borrowed from Fiat. The same has been slightly de-tuned for the Harrier. As a result of this, it produces 140 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Motors is working on a 7-seater version of the Harrier. The same made its global debut as a prototype at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Called as the Buzzard, it is going to get the same 2.0-litre diesel engine but in a higher state of tune i.e. churning out 170 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. Tata is soon going to introduce an automatic gearbox to the Harrier line-up. It is going to be sourced from Hyundai and will be a 6-speed torque converter unit.

Image Source: Team-BHP