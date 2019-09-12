Tata Harrier gets Pentacare warranty package: Here’s what it offers

Tata Motors has introduced Pentacare warranty package on the Harrier. With this, the mid-size SUV is now available with a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty package. As standard, the Tata Harrier is available with a two-year warranty package. Harrier owners can avail this extended warranty as a price of Rs 25,960 within 90 days of purchase of the SUV. The Pentacare extended warranty package on the Tata Harrier covers costs for the services of parts pertaining to the engine and engine management system, fuel pump and fuel system, driver information system, air-conditioning, transmission system among others. Furthermore, this package will also cover the cost of any default in the clutch and suspension for up to 50,000 km.

In other news, Tata Motors has recently introduced the 'Dark Edition' of the Harrier SUV in India. As the name suggests, this special edition comes with an all-black colour scheme on the outside. All the chrome panels have been replaced with black inserts. In addition to this, the silver alloy wheel have now been blacked-out as well. On the inside, the Black Edition comes with Blackstone leather upholstery, dashboard along with gun-metal grey chrome pack. The Tata Harrier Black Edition is priced at Rs 16.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the introduction of yet another exceptional customer-friendly package, Mr. SN Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “In line with our endeavour to provide our customers with excellent services on their purchased TML products, we are delighted to introduce the 5-year Pentacare warranty package for the Tata Harrier. This package covers almost all major maintenance services for the Harrier and aims to provide our customers with complete peace of mind during their ownership experience of Harrier. We hope that our customers will appreciate this service and give us an opportunity to continue to provide them with exceptional customer support in the future.”