Tata Harrier gets a new XT+ variant with sunroof: Price benefit if you buy this month!

Tata Harrier currently comes powered by a BS6 compliant Kryotec 168 hp 2.0-litre diesel engine with a choice of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox options. Here is what the newly launched XT+ variant has on offer apart from a panoramic sunroof!

By:Published: September 4, 2020 1:38 PM

Tata Harrier gets a new XT+ variant with its biggest highlight being a panoramic sunroof. The new Tata Harrier XT+ has been priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which is introductory. The initial pricing will be valid only for the customers who book the vehicle this month and take the delivery by 31st December 2020. The prices of the newly launched Tata Harrier XT+ variant will increase starting 1st October 2020. The panoramic sunroof on the Tata Harrier XT+ variant gets an anti-pinch feature for better safety of the occupants. Moreover, the sunroof on the Harrier gets a rain-sensing closure for better convenience during unpredictable rains. The sunroof also gets a rollover screen with a black coating on the glass for better in-cabin experience when it’s too sunny outside.

In terms of other features, the newly launched Tata Harrier XT+ variant gets projector headlamps with dual function LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, 8 Speaker audio system, push-button start and rain-sensing wipers. Safety features on the new Tata Harrier XT+ include dual front airbags along with an advanced ESP with 12 add on functionalities, fog lamps and a reverse parking camera as standard. Tata Harrier currently comes powered by a BS6 compliant Kryotec 168 hp 2.0-litre diesel engine with a choice of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox options.

Commenting on the launch of the new variant, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said that in line with the new Forever philosophy of continuously updating Tata Motors’ product range with new products and features, the company is delighted to introduce the latest XT+ variant of the Harrier. Stay tuned with us for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you haven’t!

