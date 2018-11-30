Tata Harrier gearbox revealed in new teaser video: Any guesses what’s next?

Tata Motors is betting big on its upcoming Harrier SUV and is leaving no stone unturned in the promotional activities for the same. The company started releasing the teaser video series of the Harrier a few days back and the latest video teases the six-speed gearbox of the SUV. While we already knew that the upcoming Tata Harrier will come with a six-speed manual transmission, this is the first time that the company has teased the same. Apart from the said gearbox, there is a possibility that Tata will offer an optional automatic transmission with the SUV. Next to the gear stick, you can also see the drive selector mode on the Harrier. Tata Motors had previously teased the JBL speakers, AC vents, cooled armrest storage and a lot more and almost everyday, the company is releasing a new teaser for the Harrier highlighting a new feature of the SUV.

Powering the upcoming Tata Harrier is a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 140 bhp and 320 Nm. The new Harrier was showcased first at the Auto Expo 2018 as H5X concept and is built on a platform that has been derived from the Range Rover. The new Tata Harrier is expected to have multiple segment first features and an all wheel drive system might also be offered as an option to take on the terrains with ease.

Watch the Tata Harrier latest teaser video here:

The exteriors of the Tata Harrier have already been revealed completely by the manufacturer and the SUV has a striking resemblance with the H5X concept showcased at the biennial event. The front end of the SUV gets sleek LED positioning lamps while the headlamps have been located below, following the idea of some modern age cars.

More details on the new Tata Harrier to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates!