Tata Harrier full details out: Hyundai Creta rival with great features but no 4WD, AT!

The Tata Harrier is all but on sale, and while the world may be looking to Jodhpur on account of Piggy Chops nuptials, the automotive world is focused on hearing everything about the Tata Harrier SUV drive also happening on the outskirts of the city. With Test drives for the media boffins starting yesterday, we now know almost everything about the Tata Harrier, some of it is as we had expected (exciting and premium) and some of it is just plain shocking. Before we get into what is new, let's take a look at what we already know for those of you who are just joining us in the run-up to the Tata Harrier’s launch. The Tata Harrier will be Tata’s newest and most premium offering in the market and has made headlines for its lineage based around a Land Rover Platform, specifically the D8 that underpins the Range Rover Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport. The platform has been rebranded for Tata Motors as the OmegaARC and will underpin a few more SUVs including a 7-seat version of the Harrier.

Tata Harrier: Engine and Power Train

We’ll start with the most disappointing thing about the Harrier right now. As several whispers deep down in Car forums of the Harrier had suggested the Tata Harrier -- at least for now -- will be 2 wheel drive only. Quite surprising for all the off-road prowess Tata has been teasing all year. That said the Harrier will get a diluted version of the Land Rover Terrain Response system, that gives the Harrier a slight edge over the other lot of two-wheel drive SUVs on sale. The Terrain Response system has three modes Normal, wet and rough which presumably plays with the power delivery to ensure maximum traction. Driving modes are also included with the usual City, Eco and Sport modes to choose from. As for the motor, the Kyrotech 2.0 litre Diesel that uses an e-VGT (Electric Variable Geometry Turbocharger) and comes ready for BS6 norms, the engine itself comes in a 138 hp state of tune with 350 Nm of peak torque that kicks in as low as 1750 rpm. As of now, the Harrier is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, a Hyundai sourced 6-speed gearbox is also expected to follow.

Tata Harrier: Suspension & Handling

Being based on a Land Rover platform meant that Land Rover had to get hands-on to redesign the suspension for mass-production. The independent rear wishbone paired with a McPherson strut up front gets a semi-independent twist blade at the rear, all of which were designed in conjecture between lotus and Land Rover. A notable fact is that the Harrier uses an old-school hydraulic steering set up in place of the more expensive to use electric steering setup.

Tata Harrier: Features and Safety

The 2019 Tata Harrier will play on the Indian aspiration for creature comforts and is likely to emerge ahead of the pack in terms of what it will offer. The long list of features include, projector lens headlamp with follow-me-home function, LED DRLs, Fog-Lamps LED tail-lamps and the very premium tail-lamp turn indicators. The cabin will come in a black and brown theme with wood inserts with premium black fabric upholstery for the lower variant and leather on offer for top trim. Convenience features include push-button start-stop, a semi-digital instrument console, a multi-function steering wheel, height adjustable driver's seat, auto climate control and a cooled glovebox. The massive 8.8-inch infotainment system will support Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Mirror link, and will play through a 9-speaker JBL Audio system.

On the subject of safety, the Tata Harrier gets three-point seatbelts with pre-tensioners with seatbelt reminder for the front seats, six airbags, ISOFIX seats, ABS with EBD, ESP with corner stability control, off-road ABS, traction control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, rollover mitigation, Brake Assist among others.