Tata Harrier’s five unique features that no rival including Hyundai Creta & Jeep Compass have!

The first month of 2019 will be lined up with several new car launches and one of the most awaited SUVs by far is Tata Harrier. The Harrier is the most premium passenger vehicle Tata Motors's has built yet and will roll out in a segment that's buzzing in India - compact SUVs. And hence, it will take on the likes of Hyundai Crete and Jeep Compass. But what does the new kid have on offer that will set it apart from the existing segment leaders? Well, Tata Harrier has that covered with some features that are unique to it.

Design & platform

Tata Harrier is based on Tata Impact Design Language and is a very fresh design that quite simply set it apart from its existing competition in the segment. It is underpinned by a new modular platform called Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture or simply OMEGA Platform (ΩARC). The new ΩARC is derived from the same platform that underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport. It gets bold styling cues that lend it a strong road presence.

Terrain Response System

The Harrier gets a Terrain Response System - a dial on the dash through which the driver select out of three driving modes - Normal, Wet and Rough.

Parking brake & cooled storage under armrest

It isn't the parking brake that's new, but how you get to use it. The Harrier features an aircraft-style handle for the parking brake which by all means is a much cooler way of engaging it. Besides this, it also features cooled storage under the centre armrest.

Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India’s most awaited vehicle in 2018

Puddle lamp

Even the puddle lamp on the Tata Harrier is unique. It features projector puddle lamps like Audis and BMWs and what makes them unique is the Harrier silhouette that is projected on the ground each time you open the door.

Infotainment and sound system

Tata Harrier boasts of an 8.8-inch infotainment system that supports Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Mirror link. It gets a 9-speaker JBL audio system. We've driven and reviewed the Harrier inside and out, and are convinced the sound system is one of the best we've experienced in the segment.