Five reasons why Tata Harrier is an SUV worth waiting for

Tata Motors' presence at this year's Auto Expo 2018 was highlighted by the unveiling of the Tata H5X or as we know now is going to be called the Harrier. Tata Motors has announced that the all-new SUV will be launched in the early months of 2019. Tata Harrier's seven-seat version will follow, which is internally called H7X. When launched, the Harrier will compete with the likes of Jeep Compass. As we get closer to Tata Harrier's official launch early next year, here are five reasons why Tata Motors' latest offering in the segment is worth waiting for:

Land Rover Heritage

Tata Harrier will be underpinned by a new platform which Tata Motors calls the Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture or Omega Arc. This new platform has been derived from the Land Rover LS550, which underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport. This will be the first time tech from Land Rover will be infused with Tata cars. The chassis is expected to be very off-road capable and will help Tata Harrier deliver good results both on and off-road.

Engine specifications

Tata Harrier is likely to be powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet engine, which also powers the Jeep Compass. So far, it isn't confirmed if the power and torque figures of 170 hp and 350 Nm will be retained, but it is expected the tuning will be similar to these figures. Tata Harrier is a flagship model and hence it is likely to get driving modes as well.

Tata H5X SUV Concept at Auto Expo 2018

Cabin and safety

Tata Motors would carry forward the focus on safety that it initiated with the Tata Nexon to Tata Harrier. The new SUV is expected to come with several safety features as standard. In terms of the infotainment system, we expect that it will usher in a new age of Tata infotainment systems and could be accompanied by a Harman speaker setups. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are most likely to be featured.

Driving dynamics

Tata Harrier SUV has been caught during tests several times. One such set of images came from the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, which shows the SUV is being tested for high-speed stability and cornering.

Fresh modern design

Tata Motors has grown up a lot with its car design and overall performance, starting with Tata Tiago, Tigor, and has completely transformed its image. Tata Harrier will boast of a new SUV design, compared to other Tata SUVs. It gets sleek LED DRLs (daytime running lights), chunky bumpers and a large grille. Tata Harrier features ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and flared wheel arches that house large alloy wheels. Once launched we expect the Harrier to get 17-inch alloy wheels, like the Hyundai Creta. Although we wouldn’t be surprised if Tata chose the larger 18-inch alloys instead.