Tata Harrier Engine Details Revealed: What to expect from the most powerful Tata SUV to date!

We’ve been long talking about the Tata Harrier and the engine specifications that it is likely to get. Now, Tata Motors’ has confirmed that they Harrier will, in fact, be using a 2.0 litre Diesel Motor. Tata Motors, however, has not mentioned the Fiat affiliations of the motor but have instead branded the Harrier’s motor as the 2.0 litre Kyrotec Diesel. Tata Motors said that the engine itself is inspired by the cryogenic rocket engine and have focused on making the motor, both, more reliable without compromising on the engines punchiness. In their recent statement, Tata Motors also claims that engine has been benchmarked against global standards of performance and refinement.

Interestingly, Tata Motors has shied away from the motors power figures summing it up as having exceptionally refined drivability and performance. The information also reveals that the engine will be powerful and based on a 4-Cylinder platform, with a state of the art ECU. In addition, The exhaust after-treatment systems are tuned to deliver extremely low carbon footprint. Further building on their signature drive modes the Harrier with its KRYOTEC engine takes it to the next level by marrying the Multi Drive Modes to the Terrain Response Modes of the ESP. Tata also say the motor will come with Low Friction Valve Train Architecture and an Advanced EGR to deliver exceptional fuel economy and to meet stringent emission requirements

The statement ends saying that the Tata Harrier’s new 2.0 litre Diesel, has been put through rigorous testing in harsh environments, with performance optimized by pushing the motor to its extremes. According to Tata Motors’, the engine, in collaboration with the IMPACT 2.0 design language and architecture the Harrier is likely to raise the bar for Tata vehicles cross the platform once it is launched.

The Tata Harrier is expected to launch early 2019 with a new