Tata Harrier Electric details revealed: Exclusive insight into Tata Motors’ next big-bang product!

Tata Harrier Electric details revealed:The Tata Harrier or the H5X is set to launch in the first few months of 2019. Tata’s headliner at the 2018 Auto Expo in New Delhi broke the internet for two reasons. The first was its design, which was an evolution of Tata’s in-house IMPACT design philosophy that will be called IMPACT design 2.0. The second reason was its heritage, which revolved around a platform derived from Tata-owned Land Rover’s Discovery Sport. The platform was modified to better suit Indian conditions and was re-christened the Omega ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Arc. Now, when Tata Motors had unveiled the Harrier at the Auto Expo they had assured that Tata was working towards electrifying all Tata platforms in the future. This statement was followed by the assurance that both the Alpha (that underpins the 45X Hatchback Concept) and Omega Architectures were already ready to adopt electric and hybrid powertrains.

As of now, we know that the launch of the H5X or the Tata Harrier will be followed by a larger 7-seater SUV thus far known as the H7X. The larger SUV is expected to be largely similar to the Harrier, albeit slightly longer with the addition of a row of seats. If we were to hypothesize a timeline it would span most of 2019 before the H7X is launched. By this point, it is also likely that the Tata Tiago EV will make it to the Indian marketplace, leaving 2020 as a tentative space for Tata’s first electric SUV. We already know that Tata is working on a 320 Volt electric vehicle powertrain that will have a 300 km plus range. Tata Motors is hoping this powertrain will also help them, achieve quicker accelerations, better efficiency and more range than the current crop of Tata EV. As of now, with rivals, Mahindra also looking to electrify their line-up and looking at an electrified version of the next-generation XUV500 as well, we can expect a race to be the first between Tata Motors and Mahindra. The stakes are high with the victor grabbing the title of being the first indigenous Indian Electric SUV. All of them point to a 2020 deadline with locked-on sights. However, until then this is all mostly speculation.

The draw for electric, however, could get stronger with the FAME 2 initiative set to be launched by PM Modi at the MOVE summit later this week. Incentives and alike will be announced along with a serious push toward public charging infrastructure which is set to be offered as a free service initially. It is with such initiatives and the introduction of electric vehicles such as the Tata Harrier that the overall Indian automotive market will start opening up to the adoption of electric vehicles, pointing us in a greener and sustainable direction, theoretically and hopefully.