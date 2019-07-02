Tata Harrier dual tone launched in India at Rs 16.75 lakh: Only this variant gets it

Tata Motors had teased the Harrier dual tone a couple of weeks ago. Now, you can buy the Harrier dual tone in India for Rs 16.75 lakh, ex-Delhi. The Harrier dual tone costs Rs 20,000 more than the regular top-spec XZ trim. Dealers confirmed that they have started receiving dispatches and orders are already being taken for the same. Deliveries should be fulfilled in a couple of weeks thereafter. It is interesting to note that the Harrier dual tone option is available only on the XZ trim. Dealers say that there was a demand from the customers for the same and hence the company is providing this option. It seems that dual tone colours are a top draw for many a customers in India. Vehicles right from the Brezza to even upcoming Seltos offer the same.

We believe Tata Motors is doing this to keep the competition at bay. The aforementioned Seltos offers a lot of features as well as a mix of new engines and transmissions. In contrast, the Harrier is sold only with a diesel-manual combo. The feature list of the Harrier too leaves a bit to be desired, especially if you compare it with the Hector. Speaking of features, the top-spec Harrier comes with projector headlights, 17-inch alloys, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and power modes. The Harrier also adapts to the road conditions with its ESP-based drive control modes. In terms of powertrain, Tata Motors has borrowed the Compass' 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine in BS-IV form. The 6-speed manual gearbox too is a FCA creation.

An automatic for the Harrier is in the works and this time, the Hyundai Tucson's excellent six-speed torque converter will be used. Tata will also introduce the 7-seater Harrier later this year and this one will have the BS-VI version of the same engine and most likely in the 170PS tune.