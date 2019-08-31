Tata Harrier Dark edition launched at a price of Rs 16.76 lakh: Key changes explained

Tata Motors has launched the Harrier Dark Edition in India at a price of Rs 16.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The Harrier Dark Edition has been launched in the top spec XZ trim and hence, it gets all the bells and whistles. As the name suggests, the new Tata Harrier Dark edition gets an all black theme with Atlas black paint on the exterior. The faux skid plates are blackened out and the headlamps get grey accents for a better visual appeal. Moreover, the 17-inch R17 Blackstone alloy wheels on the Dark edition have also been blacked out and these look much sportier than before. The front fender also gets the 'Dark' badge to make that difference apart from the obvious paint job. The company says that a total of 14 design changes have been done on the Dark edition.

It is not just the exterior that gets an all black treatment as the cabin receives a similar makeover too. The dashboard gets Blackstone Matrix and it replaces the faux wood inserts on the standard model. The Humanity Line now wears Gunmetal Grey colour while the seats now get Premium Benecke Kaliko Blackstone Leather upholstery. Mechanically, there are no changes on the Tata Harrier Dark edition. That said, the new version draws power from the same 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. This engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 140hp and 350Nm.

The launch of the Tata Harrier Dark edition should definitely better the sales of the Harrier, especially keeping in mind the approaching festive season. In other news, Tata Motors has recently announced sunroof as a part of the official accessories for the Harrier. The sunroof on the Harrier can be installed at a price of Rs 95,100 while you have to pay a bit extra for the installation charges.

