Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets more affordable with mid-spec XT and XT+ variants

The popular Dark Edition of the Tata Harrier has now been democratised. The Harrier Dark Edition has now been introduced in the XT and XT+ middle variants.

By:Updated: Oct 07, 2020 6:25 PM
Tata Harrier Dark Edition

Indian consumers reacted in a lukewarm fashion in the first year the Tata Harrier was introduced. Earlier this year, the Harrier was updated with an automatic transmission in addition to the popular all-black themed Dark Edition. The Dark Edition was initially reserved for the top-spec model. Tata Motors has now launched the Harrier Dark Edition in the mid-spec XT and XT+ variants. The Harrier Dark Edition offers an all-black exterior package along with an all-black interior as well.

The Dark Edition offers monotone “Atlas Black” exterior paint. The 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are also blacked out, along with the door handles. The projector headlamps have been given a dark smoked look. The front and rear faux skid plates have been blacked out, with a #Dark badge on the body to finish it off. The black-themed cabin of the Harrier Dark Edition replaces the faux-wood finish trim on the dash with black stone finish panels. The seats are also finished in all-black upholstery. While some interior trim panels are finished in gun-metal grey for a touch of premium-ness

The Tata Harrier is offered with a single Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. The motor is capable of generating 168hp and 350Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual transmission is available as standard. However, Tata introduced the 2020 Harrier with a Hyundai sourced 6-speed automatic option earlier this year. It came with a few tweaks and refinements in addition to the added power from the engine. It also now comes with the much loved Dark Edition.

Tata Harrier Dark Edition XT, XT+ features

Till now, the Harrier Dark Edition was available in the XZ, XZA, XZ+ and the XZA+ variants. Now for the manual version only, Tata Motors is offering the Harrier Dark Edition in the mid-spec XT and XT+ models as well. The XT Dark comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, 8-way adjustable driver seat, projector headlamps and a reversing camera. The XT+ variant is equipped with all of that and also throws in the panoramic sunroof.

The Tata Harrier XT Dark is priced at Rs 16.5 lakh. The sunroof equipped XT+ Dark is priced at Rs 17.3 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The cost of the new mid-spec Dark Edition model over the standard XT or XT+ model is a difference of an additional Rs 10,000. But higher up the spec, the XZ, XZA, XZ+ cost an additional Rs 20,000-30,000.

