Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets more affordable with mid-spec XT and XT+ variants

Indian consumers reacted in a lukewarm fashion in the first year the Tata Harrier was introduced. Earlier this year, the Harrier was updated with an automatic transmission in addition to the popular all-black themed Dark Edition. The Dark Edition was initially reserved for the top-spec model. Tata Motors has now launched the Harrier Dark Edition in the mid-spec XT and XT+ variants. The Harrier Dark Edition offers an all-black exterior package along with an all-black interior as well.
The Dark Edition offers monotone “Atlas Black” exterior paint. The 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are also blacked out, along with the door handles. The projector headlamps have been given a dark smoked look. The front and rear faux skid plates have been blacked out, with a #Dark badge on the body to finish it off. The black-themed cabin of the Harrier Dark Edition replaces the faux-wood finish trim on the dash with black stone finish panels. The seats are also finished in all-black upholstery. While some interior trim panels are finished in gun-metal grey for a touch of premium-ness
The Tata Harrier is offered with a single Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. The motor is capable of generating 168hp and 350Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual transmission is available as standard. However, Tata introduced the 2020 Harrier with a Hyundai sourced 6-speed automatic option earlier this year. It came with a few tweaks and refinements in addition to the added power from the engine. It also now comes with the much loved Dark Edition.
Till now, the Harrier Dark Edition was available in the XZ, XZA, XZ+ and the XZA+ variants. Now for the manual version only, Tata Motors is offering the Harrier Dark Edition in the mid-spec XT and XT+ models as well. The XT Dark comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, 8-way adjustable driver seat, projector headlamps and a reversing camera. The XT+ variant is equipped with all of that and also throws in the panoramic sunroof.
The Tata Harrier XT Dark is priced at Rs 16.5 lakh. The sunroof equipped XT+ Dark is priced at Rs 17.3 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The cost of the new mid-spec Dark Edition model over the standard XT or XT+ model is a difference of an additional Rs 10,000. But higher up the spec, the XZ, XZA, XZ+ cost an additional Rs 20,000-30,000.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.