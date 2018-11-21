Tata Harrier clearest interior images out! Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass rival gets a stunning cabin

A few days back, Tata Motors took the wraps off its highly awaited Harrier SUV that made the enthusiasts wait in more eagerness. While the previous pictures revealed only the exterior portion of the upcoming Harrier, the latest set of spy images, courtesy Powerdrift, gives a clear idea of how the cabin will be like. Interestingly, the interiors of the new Tata Harrier have a striking resemblance with that of the H5X concept that was shown at the Auto Expo 2018. With that being said, the Harrier will offer a premium and rich feel on the inside. One thing that will possibly catch your attention the most at first is the broad wooden panel on the dashboard that was also present on the H5X.

Tata Harrier interiors (Image source - Powerdrift)

Just like the said concept, the final production model will also get the same floating touchscreen unit and is expected to support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Below it is the air conditioning vents that replace the buttons on the H5X. The center console of the Tata Harrier has a mode selector just ahead of the gear stick. The steering wheel on the Tata Harrier looks sporty with silver highlights and gets mounted controls.

The instrument cluster of the upcoming Tata Harrier gets an appealing and easy to read layout. The cockpit of Tata's flagship SUV gets an analog speedometer along with a digital tachometer while a MID screen is located in the middle, showing all the necessary information. The digital tachometer is expected to bring in a surprise element as the same might change colours when switching to a different mode or hitting the redline.

Tata Harrier will miss out on a sunroof (Image source - Powerdrift)

An exterior image of the Harrier is doing rounds on the web that shows the SUV from a height. The picture reveals that the Harrier will not come with a sunroof but if you are already disheartened, don't be as the company might introduce it as an optional accessory if it sees enough customer demand. The new Tata Harrier will get power from a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, the same unit that powers the Jeep Compass. The motor will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission and an automatic gearbox will be available as an option as well. The all-new Tata Harrier will be launched in India in January 2019 and will primarily challenge the likes of Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass in the segment. The SUV is expected to be launched at a starting price of close to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the same soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Powerdrift