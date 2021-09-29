Tata Harrier Camo Edition discontinued in India within 10 months of launch: Details

Tata Motors has discontinued the Camo Edition of the Harrier within 10 months of its launch. The Tata Harrier Camo Edition was launched in India in November 2020 at a starting price of Rs 16.50 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi.

Tata Harrier is a very popular mid-size SUV in the Indian market. The company even launched the Dark Edition of this SUV in 2019 and it became an instant hit. Buoyed by the phenomenal response of the Dark Edition, Tata Motors introduced the special Camo Edition of the Harrier in November 2020 at a starting price of Rs 16.50 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. However, the Tata Harrier Camo Edition has now been discontinued in India within 10 months of its official launch.

The Tata Harrier Camo Edition was available in the mid-spec XT, XT+, XZ, XZA, and top-spec XZ+, XZA+ variants. Now, talking about the cosmetic updates, the Harrier Camo Edition featured an Olive Green paint job which Tata called the Majestic Camo Green colour. The SUV even got new body graphics, Camo badges on the body panels, and 17-inch Blackstone alloy wheels. The Harrier Camo Edition featured a Blackstone matrix trim on the dashboard along with gunmetal grey interiors.

The company also offered Benecke-Kaliko Blackstone leather seats with contrast Camo Green stitching. However, that’s not all. The Tata Harrier Camo Edition was offered with two different accessory packs too, namely Stealth and Stealth+. These accessory packages offered some more cosmetic bits and creature comfort features in this SUV. In terms of mechanicals, the Harrier Camo Edition was identical to the standard Harrier. It was powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine.

This oil-burner churns out 170 HP of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The last recorded price of the Harrier Camo Edition was between Rs 17.24 lakh – Rs 21.01 lakh. However, in general, the Tata Harrier BS6 is currently priced in India between Rs 14.39 lakh – Rs 21.09 lakh, all prices Ex-showroom Delhi.

