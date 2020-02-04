Tata Harrier BS6 automatic variant bookings now open: Debut at 2020 Auto Expo

Ahead of its 2020 Auto Expo debut, Tata Motors has started accepting bookings for the Tata Harrier automatic variant. For a booking amount of Rs 30,000, you can now book a BS6 compliant Harrier and also have the option to book an automatic variant of the SUV. Tata Motors has also confirmed the same on the Harrier’s official website.

The Harrier will continue to use the same fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine which will be tuned to be BS6 compliant. Additionally, the engine in the Harrier will also get a power boost. Currently, the engine in the Harrier generates 140hp, but once the engine is upgraded to BS6 it will get a boost and will generate 170hp. The torque output is likely to remain at 350Nm of torque. Additionally, the engine will be offered with the option of a 6-speed automatic transmission which would be sourced from Hyundai. The Harrier will also come with traction control (ESP) across all variants

Tata Motors will also introduce a new Calypso Red exterior paint option with the Harrier which would be offered with a dual-tone paint with a black contrast roof as well. With the updates, the Harrier would also get new features like a panoramic sunroof, an auto-dimming IRVM, 6-way powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support. These features would likely be offered with the tip of the line XZ+/XZA+ model of the Harrier.

The automatic variant of the Harrier is likely to be offered in three trims - XMA, XZA and XZA+ and the manual variant will get an upgraded XZ+ trim. Being a diesel-only offering, the price of the Harrier with the BS6 upgrade is likely to start from Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Harrier AT and BS6 will make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo where Tata Motors will introduce more models like the H2X Hornbill that will rival the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Tata will also have the electric version of the Altroz along with the unveiling of the 7-seat version of the Harrier called the Tata Gravitas.

It is likely, that Tata Motors will launch the BS6 Harrier at the 2020 Auto Expo and announce the prices at the event along with the unveils of the other models.