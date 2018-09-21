Tata Harrier bookings open at some dealerships: How much to pay for avoiding long waiting periods

Tata Harrier is one of the most anticipated SUVs that will be launched in India next year and the hype surrounding it at present justifies the same. The SUV was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2018 and was the prime attention magnet at the company's booth. Tata Motors announced that the new Harrier will be launched in India in early 2019 but there are a few customers that want to own the SUV as soon as possible. Express Drives has come to know through its dealer sources that the bookings for the upcoming Tata Harrier have commenced unofficially at selected dealerships across India at a minimum token amount of between Rs 11,000 to Rs 25,000.

However, in order to clear the situation, we spoke to Tata Motors and the company informed us that the official bookings for the Harrier have not started yet. There is a lot of excitement for Tata Harrier in the market and the company was aware of an incident when a dealer was compelled to take the booking for the Harrier due to the customer insisting on the same in order to be one of the first owners of the Tata Harrier. Tata Motors has also stated that it has instructed the dealer to refund the booking amount to the customer as the official bookings are not open yet. Tata Motors says that it will publicise widely once the bookings for the Harrier will begin officially.

As shared earlier in this report, contrary to the company's claims some of the dealerships in Delhi/ NCR and Mumbai are accepting bookings for the Tata Harrier on an unofficial basis. In such cases, you won't get a proper company bill for the booking amount but a 'kachha bill' and assurance from the dealer of quick delivery is enough for many potential customers to rush to Tata Motors showrooms. Some of our readers also wrote in stating the same and their interest in booking the vehicle even on an unofficial basis and dealers have suggested them that within 15 days of the Tata Harrier launch waiting periods could range between four and six months. We expect the waiting periods to be realistically around two months as Tata Motors would have factored in the initial demand surge and would have planned production accordingly.

Powering the new Tata Harrier will be a 2.0-litre, 140 hp diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox while an automatic transmission will be offered as optional. The new Tata Harrier will be offered in two versions having five and seven-seater configurations and the prices are expected to start from the Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.