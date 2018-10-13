Tata Harrier booking date announced: Expected Price, Launch date and Engine Specs!

Tata Harrier Bookings: In the Indian SUV scene, the Tata Harrier or the H5X has been one of the most talked about SUVs of the year. Now, we can finally confirm that bookings for the Tata Harrier have been confirmed to start on the 15th of October 2015. Tata Dealers across India will be accepting bookings at a token amount of Rs 30,000 as preparations for the grand unveiling of the car will be brought underway at Tata Motors. We expect that Tata will launch this SUV in January 2019 following a debut at the 2019 Mumbai Marathon.

The H5X made its initial debut at the 2018 Auto Expo where it shot to fame for being not only great to look at, thanks largely to Tata’s Imp4V CXact Design 2.0 Philosophy, but also for being based on a modified version of Land Rover D8 platform that underpins the Range Rover Sport. Tata has also announced the entry of a new 2.0 litre Diesel Motor that they are calling the KRYOTECH Diesel which is likely to be a slightly re-engineered version of the FIAT sourced Multijet 2.0 Motor that also features on the Jeep Compass. The SUV is also likely to get an advanced Land Rover derived Terrain response system and will be a more than capable off-roader. The Tata Harrier SUV will be powered by a 140hp, 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, and, in addition to a 6-speed manual gearbox, it will also have the option of a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed automatic gearbox

Once launched the Harrier will go up against the likes of the Jeep Compass, the Mahindra XUV500 and the Hyundai Creta that all have a strong presence in their respective segments. It will be interesting to see how the Harrier fits in this market full of season veterans. We expect the Harrier to be priced between 12 and 15 lakh ex-showroom once launched.