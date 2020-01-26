Tata Harrier automatic teased: Rs 18 lakh Hector competitor launch at Auto Expo 2020

Tata Motors is firing one shot after another. No sooner had they launched the Altroz hatchback (it looks just killer), a teaser for the Harrier automatic is out now. Before we go any further about the Harrier automatic, let us remind you that the Nexon EV will be out on January 28. We obviously will have all the dope on it ready for you.

The Tata Harrier has long been in the coming. The new red colour SUV teased is likely to have new features apart from the automatic-diesel combination. It's feature list will include new dual-tone alloy wheels, connected car tech as well as a factory-fitted sunroof. As far as the engine is concerned, it is the same BS-VI unit from the Jeep Compass. However, this engine will be paired to a 6-speed automatic from Hyundai. From experience, we can tell you that this gearbox is super smooth, however how it will behave with the Multijet II remains to be seen. A likely spike in power from the 140hp of the manual is also possible.

While the Tata Harrier may have lost ground to the MG Hector as well as the Kia Seltos (same segment but smaller car), the introduction of an automatic will definitely spike interest. The Tata Harrier range will also use this opportunity to move to BS-VI entirely. Expect the same 140hp/350Nm configuration. Claimed fuel efficiency might go down in the process though. We believe Tata Motors will price the Harrier automatic at a Rs 1 lakh premium over the manual. The starting price will be likely Rs 18 lakh. It must be remembered that the Hector petrol is only available with an automatic while the diesel is yet to get it. In fact, at the Auto Expo, even the Hector BS-VI and diesel-auto might be showcased.

Stay tuned for more!