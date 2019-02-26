EXCLUSIVE! Tata Harrier 7 Seater to be called Tata Buzzard: Remaining IMPACT 2.0 model names revealed!

Tata Motors is on a roll as the advent of new-age design philosophies under the leadership of design chief Pratap Bose has seen Tata Motors fight their way back to the forefront of the Indian Automotive scene. Last year, the company announced that they would bring out a slew of products that will be based on two new platforms in the run-up to 2020 that would go across segments and price brackets. With just two weeks to go for Tata Motor’s favourite international stage, the question as to whether they would pull the wraps off more than just the production version of the 45X.

Tata Hornbill or Shikra Concept

Thus far, aside from the Tata 45X or the Altroz and the Tata Harrier that was launched this January, we know that Tata Motors is planning to launch a micro-SUV that will be smaller than the Nexon, taking on the KUV100. Additionally, there would be a 7-seater SUV that is likely to be based on an extended version of Tata Land Rover derived Omega Platform and a sedan that is likely to take on the Honda City. Let's start with the Sedan, which is likely to be based on the Alfa-arc platform and get an optional electric power variant, but it is unlikely to launch before 2023. This means Tata Motors would not have a production-ready sedan to show, yet.

As for the rest of the 3 vehicles, we think that Tata may use the Geneva Motorshow as a platform to showcase at least 2 other vehicles even if it is only in concept form. We already know a lot about the 45X of the Altroz as it will be known from now on. If you don’t, check out this story to get caught up to speed. The reason I brought up the Altroz is the name that Tata chose for their upcoming hatchback. Following the Harrier it would seem like Tata is naming a whole lot of vehicles after birds of prey. Altroz for those of you who are not yet caught up is derived from the Albatross a large predatory sea bird.

Now, that leaves the two vehicles that Tata have remaining in their lineup. The Micro SUV and the 7-Seater version of the Harrier. As luck would have it a little digging through recently filled patents revealed that Tata has just 4 days ago, filed for patents on the names Shikra (A small bird of prey) and Buzzard which is comparatively larger than a Harrier. If trends are to be noted, Tata tends to thematic arrange cars as per the design philosophy of the cars. As of now though the Buzzard name reflects a status of objected with Cassini as option 2. Could birds of prey be the theme for IMPACT Design 2.0?

While Tata Motors, as per policy does not comment on future products, sources close to development have indicated that these names are being considered. We will just have to wait two weeks until the 2019 Geneva Motors Show to find out!