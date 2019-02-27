Tata H7X(Buzzard) confirmed for 2019 Geneva MotorShow: Engine Specs, Expected Price and Features revealed!

We speculated yesterday, that Tata Motors might be planning to bring more than just the 45X Concept-based Altroz to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Just hours after our story went live Tata Motors took to the interweb via their social media handles to drop the first ever teaser of the H7X SUV, that we have speculated to be called the Buzzard or the Cassini (Since their patent filing on the Buzzard name stands objected). The H7X is expected to launch this year and will be based on an extended version of Tata’s Omega Architecture platform that also underpins the Harrier. The platform itself comes from strong pedigree being derived from an older generation of Land Rover’s D8 platform and has been one of the defining things about the Harrier and is likely to be the same with the H7X SUV.

Through this tweet, Tata Motors also confirmed that they will bring the H7X to the Geneva Motor Show, although it's not yet certain whether they will pull the wraps off the concept version or go straight to the production version with this SUV. The SUV is likely to use the same motor, in the form of the 2.0 litre FCA sourced diesel engine that Tata Motors calls the Kryotech Diesel, although it is likely to employ a higher state of tune putting out 170 hp and more torque although the exact figure is yet to be released. It is also likely with this bigger, more expensive car, that Tata will not skip the four-wheel drive system. Meaning that it will be a lot more off-road capable than the Harrier and better equipped to take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, the 2019 Ford Endeavour and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

It is also likely that the H7X will get a more updated version of the Terrain Response system on the Tata Harrier, so as to better handle off-road scenarios. Most importantly to keep an eye on will be Tata’s pricing strategy considering that all competition in the segment including arch-rival Mahindra’s Ssangyong Rexton starts well above the 25 lakh mark. If they can establish a Priceline at around 21-23 lakh Tata stands to profit of what is essentially a no-mans land in the SUV space.