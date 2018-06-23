Tata H5X spied during high-altitude testing: Tata’s flagship SUV set for 2019 India launch

Tata H5X was first showcased in India during Auto Expo 2018 and it was the center of attraction at the company's booth. Tata's flagship SUV has been on test in India for quite some time now and the latest spy image issued by Autocar India shows the SUV getting tested on high altitudes. The Tata H5X follows the company's Impact 2.0 design language and it is one of the key reasons behind its appealing design. The company's designers have confirmed that the production version will not be very far from the concept model which is a really good thing. The Tata H5X will source power from a 2.0-litre Multijet II engine that has been sourced from Fiat.

Tata H5X undergoing high altitude testing

Transmission duties will be taken care of with the help of a ZF sourced nine-speed automatic gearbox. The company is expected to offer an all-wheel-drive system as standard. The Tata H5X is based on the same platform as the Land Rover Discovery Sport. The report also adds that the new Tata H5X will have a total kerb weight of 1650 kg and it will have the identical wheelbase of 2741mm as the latter.

The interiors of the Tata H5X will be premium and the cabin will most likely get high-quality upholstery. The Tata H5X will be launched in India sometime next year and its main rival will be the Jeep Compass. The competition will also come from the new Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV500. Expect the prices of Tata H5X to be around Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the Tata H5X expected soon, so stay tuned with us for more info on the same.

Image Source: Autocar India