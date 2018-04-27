Tata H5X and 45X India launch details revealed: Tata’s new age vehicles to be smarter and sharper!

The launch timelines of the upcoming Tata H5X SUV and 45X hatchback have been confirmed. The homegrown manufacturer amazed everyone at the Auto Expo 2018 by showcasing the two said concept models. The information has been revealed by a Tata Motors official during an interview to the Times of India Kolkata newspaper. According to the report, while the new Tata H5X will be launched in India during the first quarter of next year, the 45X will make its entry in the second half of 2019. Tata Motors has also said that over the coming three years, it will be developing a range of products that are currently absent from its stable. The company aims to cover 90 percent of the passenger car market by the year 2021. The new Tata H5X will source power from the same Multijet II engine that runs the Jeep Compass but it will be offered in two options. While the 140 bhp motor will do duty on the five seater version, the 170 bhp mill will be good for the seven seater avatar.

The Tata H5X will get a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while an automatic transmission will also be offered as optional. Furthermore, the vehicle will also receive an optional all-wheel drive system for better off-roadability. On the other hand, the upcoming Tata 45X will come based on the company's Impact 2.0 design language. The new design philosophy means that the front end of the car gets a humanity line that you must have seen on all the new generation Tata cars.

The upcoming Tata H5X and 45X are expected to come with the company's latest connectivity options. The new Tata H5X and 45X sure looked good in their concept forms and the company is expected to pull off decent production versions. More details on these two to be revealed in the coming days!

Image Source: Times of India