Tata Gravitas undisguised spy shots revealed: What to expect from Fortuner, Endeavour rival

The new flagship SUV from Tata Motors — the Tata Gravitas is expected to arrive soon. Now a full production version of the 7-seat SUV has been spotted ahead of its launch. Here is what we expect the Gravitas to offer rival the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

The upcoming SUV from Tata Motors will be called the Tata Gravitas. The Tata Gravitas was displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo in February but in pre-production form. The 7-seat SUV is expected to arrive soon in the Indian market, however, no official date has been announced. Now, an image of the Gravitas, which looks to be in production form has surfaced online on Team-BHP. The Tata Gravitas is largely based on the Harrier mid-size SUV which is currently on sale. However, it uses an elongated version to offer an additional third row of seats for a 7-seat layout. It is the first time a production-spec Gravitas has been seen with no camouflage.

The leaked image only reveals the rear exterior design of the vehicle. The rear-end look of the Gravitas SUV borrows heavily from the Harrier, albeit with subtle differences. At the back, the Tata Gravitas will feature LED tail-lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler and a bold “GRAVITAS” badge on the tail-gate.

The front-end is also likely to be similar to the Harrier, however, some differences are to be expected. From the pre-production unit at the Auto Expo and the early spy-shots, we are aware that the Gravitas will feature a split headlamp set up. It will use the eyebrow LED DRLs with the projector headlamp cluster positioned on the bumper, like the Harrier. The DRLs will lead into the front grille with a honeycomb design. The in-cabin design is also likely to be similar to the Harrier. It would most likely be available the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto support, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof among more tech and features.

Tata Gravitas 7-seat SUV – Specs, Rivals, Launch date

Powering the Gravitas would likely be the 2.0-litre turbo diesel borrowed from FCA available with a manual transmission, or the Hyundai sourced 6-speed automatic. The Tata Gravitas will squarely take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, the upcoming Isuzu MU-X, and the Mahindra Alturas G4 as its main rivals. Although Tata Motors is yet to announce an official launch date, recent trends show Tata Motors tends to launch new models in the first quarter of the year. We expect the Gravitas to also follow-suit with a launch in the first quarter of 2021.

Source: TeamBHP

