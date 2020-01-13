Tata Gravitas spotted again! Exterior, interior & more images, debut at 2020 Auto Expo

The upcoming Tata Gravitas has been snapped one more time, courtesy Team-BHP. This time around, apart from the exteriors that are heavily camouflaged, the interiors of the seven-seater SUV have also been snapped. First, talking of the exteriors, the Tata Gravitas gets a similar appearance upfront as the Harrier. That said, the SUV gets sleek LED DRLs along with projector headlamps below. Based on the same platform as the Harrier, the Tata Gravitas gets the additional length in order to accommodate the third row of seats. Not only this, the Gravitas will get the similar-looking alloy wheels as the Harrier along with the same roof rails and roof spoiler. Coming to the rear, the tail lamps also seem to be different compared to the Harrier along with a new bumper design.

Tata Gravitas rear (Image source: Team-BHP)

Now, coming to the interiors, the cabin of the upcoming Gravitas bears heavy resemblance with that of the Harrier. The SUV will get a floating touchscreen infotainment system that will support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster is expected to be borrowed from the Harrier as well with part digital part analog layout. Like the Harrier, you can also see the drive selector mode ahead of the gear lever.

Tata Gravitas interiors (Image source: Team-BHP)

There are cup holders between the driver and front passenger seats. Moreover, there is most likely additional utility space under the front armrest. Powering the Tata Gravitas will be the same 2.0-litre diesel engine like the Harrier. However, this one will get a better power output at 170hp along with a peak torque of 350Nm. Transmission options on the Gravitas are expected to include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit.

Tata Gravitas (Image source: Team-BHP)

The engine will be BS6 compliant. The Tata Gravitas will primarily challenge the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 and the Jeep Compass in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Image source: Team-BHP