Tata Gravitas reveal on January 26th: MG Hector Plus rival to offer these new features on launch

The much-awaited 7-seat SUV — Tata Gravitas will finally make its production-spec appearance in late January 2021. Here we take a look at the features which the new flagship Tata SUV will come with to rival the MG Hector Plus.

The Tata Gravitas, the brand’s upcoming flagship SUV is confirmed to make its debut in January 2021. The automaker has released a “Block Your Date” notification for January 26, which is when we expect the production-spec version of the new 7-seat Tata Gravitas to be revealed. We are to get our hands on the new Tata Gravitas around the final week of January for our initial impressions. The official launch date is yet to be confirmed by the automaker. Although it is expected to take place subsequently to the unveiling. Tata Motors will use the same “OMEGARC” platform for the Gravitas which also underpins the Harrier. Overall, the styling is expected to be similar to the pre-production model showcased at the Expo. However, the final version may see some tweaks.

Tata Gravitas Engine, Gearbox Specs

Under the bonnet, the Gravitas would feature the same FCA sourced 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine which Tata Motors refers to at “Kryotec”. A 6-speed manual transmission would be standard with the option of a Hyundai sourced 6-speed automatic. The motor would be tuned to develop 170hp and 350Nm of torque.

Tata Gravitas Styling, Design

The Tata Gravitas will be an elongated version of the Harrier. It is expected to offer 7-seats, split into three rows, with a 2+3+2 configuration. Whether Tata will also offer the option of a 6-seat version with a 2+2+2 remains to be seen. The dash of the Gravitas will be similar to what we have seen in the Harrier. It would be offered with a floating touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the exterior, the front half of the Gravitas would be similar to the Harrier as well, but halfway through things will get a little different. For added headroom in the third-row, the Gravitas will have a stepped roof. The longer rear overhang would be distinguishable from the Harrier. It is where the third row of seats would be accommodated on the inside. Finally, Tata Motors is probably going to offer a new alloy-wheel design to further distinguish the Gravitas with the Harrier.

Tata Gravitas Rivals, Expected Price

The Gravitas will square off against the likes of the MG Hector and the Toyota Innova Crysta. Additionally, it will eventually compete against the upcoming 7-seat SUV from Jeep which will be based on the Compass. Furthermore, in the segment, Mahindra will also be revealing the next-gen XUV500 soon. The Tata Gravitas is expected to carry a price-tag in the ballpark of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom), drawing a premium over the Harrier.

